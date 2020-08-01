Regency Centers (REG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Regency Centers to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Regency Centers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REG opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $48.28.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

