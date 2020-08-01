Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Gap Up to $11.97

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.64, but opened at $11.97. Red Rock Resorts shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 43,014 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on RRR. Nomura reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.22.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($2.31). The company had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.43 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $486,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $6,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.