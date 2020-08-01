Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Raised to GBX 8,750 at DZ Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at DZ Bank from GBX 7,800 ($95.99) to GBX 8,750 ($107.68) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price.

RB has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($103.37) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($103.37) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($81.22) to GBX 7,000 ($86.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 ($86.14) to GBX 7,200 ($88.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($98.45) to GBX 9,000 ($110.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,655.56 ($94.21).

RB stock opened at GBX 7,706 ($94.83) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,441.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,629.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 73.44 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($100.80).

In related news, insider Nicandro Durante bought 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,884 ($84.72) per share, for a total transaction of £11,358.60 ($13,978.10).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

