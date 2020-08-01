RECKITT BENCKIS/S’s (RBGLY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RBGLY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

RBGLY stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

