RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RBGLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RECKITT BENCKIS/S presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

RBGLY stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

