RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Get RECKITT BENCKIS/S alerts:

RECKITT BENCKIS/S stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for RECKITT BENCKIS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RECKITT BENCKIS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.