Raymond James Reiterates “C$2.10” Price Target for Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)

Raymond James set a C$2.10 price target on Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.59.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$1.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$7.12. The company has a market cap of $275.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

