Raymond James Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $217.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $204.00 to $217.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim cut Visa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.56.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $190.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $377.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,746,754. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.