Raymond James Boosts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$38.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NPI. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Northland Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northland Power presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.58.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$36.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.27. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$20.52 and a 52 week high of C$36.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.73. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$667.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$647.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.9191459 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

In other Northland Power news, Director John Wycliffe Brace sold 226,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.01, for a total transaction of C$7,461,277.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,462,135.38.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

