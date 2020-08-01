Raymond James & Associates Sells 895 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Humana were worth $24,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $392.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $412.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.29.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

