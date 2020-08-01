Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,693 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Marriott International worth $24,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Marriott International by 3,613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $83.83 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

