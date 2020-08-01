Raymond James & Associates Sells 56,047 Shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,047 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Relx worth $22,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.3% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Investec upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. Finally, ABN Amro downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

RELX opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. Relx PLC has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

