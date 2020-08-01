Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,528 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of American Water Works worth $26,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 858.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in American Water Works by 118.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $48,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $148.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.