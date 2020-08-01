Raymond James & Associates Sells 453 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $26,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 655,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,809,000 after buying an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 461,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 381,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 181,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,207.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,057.11. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $271,751.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,223.69.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

