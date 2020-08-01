Raymond James & Associates Sells 17,752 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,752 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Masco worth $22,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Masco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,765,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

NYSE MAS opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

