Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,097 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $27,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 587.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.08. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.