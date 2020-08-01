Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,088 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $25,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $70.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $70.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

