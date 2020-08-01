Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of Brown & Brown worth $25,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,214,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,157,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,024 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 394.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,626,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,346 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 317.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 760,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of BRO opened at $45.47 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

