Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 415,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,183 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $26,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,784,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,424,000 after purchasing an additional 59,650 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,065,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,795,000 after acquiring an additional 47,732 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 983,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after acquiring an additional 108,572 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 844,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 480,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,569,000 after acquiring an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter.

VPL stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

