Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,141,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $26,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTF. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of INTF stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45.

