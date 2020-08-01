Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $25,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $280.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.28 and its 200 day moving average is $234.08. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $287.83.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total transaction of $937,765.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,002.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,472.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

