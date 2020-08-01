Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,430 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of DTE Energy worth $21,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 433.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 831,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,996,000 after buying an additional 62,466 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 571,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,280,000 after buying an additional 462,455 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $115.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

