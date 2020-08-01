Raymond James & Associates Purchases 22,540 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Veeva Systems worth $25,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 102.8% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 339.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $264.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.62, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $265.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $226,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $381,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $511,653.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,572.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,093 shares of company stock valued at $18,320,706 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Cfra upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

