Raymond James & Associates Purchases 195,577 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,577 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.35% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $26,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 38,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $37.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $61.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAP. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

