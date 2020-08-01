Raymond James & Associates Purchases 17,416 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Yum! Brands worth $22,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 36.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 32,401 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM opened at $91.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CSFB raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

