Raymond James & Associates Purchases 169,383 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 169,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.37% of AptarGroup worth $26,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 201.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 625.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 289.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATR. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $175,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup stock opened at $115.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $124.00.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

