Raymond James & Associates Purchases 11,792 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $26,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $6,683,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 122.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total value of $5,082,827.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,779 shares of company stock worth $28,911,716. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.68.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $580.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $594.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $535.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.