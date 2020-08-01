Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $24,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “performer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.95.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.41 and a beta of 1.09.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $16,430,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at $13,389,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,260 shares of company stock worth $24,580,040. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.