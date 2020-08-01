Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 865,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,557 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.85% of Atlantica Yield worth $25,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,280,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,853,000 after acquiring an additional 577,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,094,000 after acquiring an additional 905,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth about $26,976,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth about $31,935,000. 39.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. Atlantica Yield PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.23%. Research analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Atlantica Yield from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantica Yield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

