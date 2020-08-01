Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.43% of LPL Financial worth $26,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.59.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $466,056.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,193.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,896,026.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

