Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Axis Capital were worth $21,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Axis Capital by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axis Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Axis Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in Axis Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 102,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Axis Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.61 per share, with a total value of $8,912,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,373.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Melissa Dowling acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $50,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,323 shares in the company, valued at $118,863.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,149,107 shares of company stock valued at $47,442,566. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axis Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

