Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $24,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 56.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,748 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 151.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,098 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 371,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $44.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.54, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.05.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

