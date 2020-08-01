Raymond James & Associates Has $26.59 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,637 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $26,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 193,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 30,498 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after buying an additional 46,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.67 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.