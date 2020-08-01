Raymond James & Associates Has $25.17 Million Position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 10.57% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $25,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GAL. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 128,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 107,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 17,373 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GAL opened at $38.44 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66.

