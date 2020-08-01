Raymond James & Associates Has $24.54 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 608.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734,245 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.05% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $24,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 111,790 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 680.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ANGL opened at $30.64 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $30.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22.

