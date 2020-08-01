Raymond James & Associates Has $24.33 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.89% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $24,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,651,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,137,000 after acquiring an additional 86,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,422,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,920,000 after buying an additional 60,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,829,000 after buying an additional 121,828 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,697,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,025,000 after buying an additional 119,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,161,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,696,000 after buying an additional 33,446 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $75.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $88.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.