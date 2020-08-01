Raymond James & Associates Has $23.98 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,628 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,153 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Southwest Airlines worth $23,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 426.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

