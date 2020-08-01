Raymond James & Associates Has $23.65 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $23,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,713,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total value of $572,693.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $76,532,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,066 shares of company stock worth $5,235,881. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,059.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,155.16 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,080.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $899.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 113.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

