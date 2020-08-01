Raymond James & Associates Has $23.53 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $23,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 573.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 41,683 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $253.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.35. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $281.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,493.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $490,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,238 shares of company stock valued at $174,536,223 in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.43.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

