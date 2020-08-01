Raymond James & Associates Has $23.49 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.43% of Casey’s General Stores worth $23,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 40.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 20.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 418.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.91.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.38. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

