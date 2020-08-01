Raymond James & Associates Has $22.99 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $22,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 19,225,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,531,000 after purchasing an additional 337,870 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,167,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,054,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,394,000 after buying an additional 49,175 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in IHS Markit by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,232,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,929,000 after buying an additional 555,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in IHS Markit by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,907,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,459,000 after buying an additional 1,054,352 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,559.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.29 per share, with a total value of $361,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,781,367.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,632,750. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INFO opened at $80.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.02. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

