Raymond James & Associates Has $22.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 392,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,691 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $22,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.