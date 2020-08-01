Raymond James & Associates Has $21.53 Million Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,352 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of Ulta Beauty worth $21,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. CWM LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $192.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.07. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $355.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

