Raymond James & Associates Has $21.29 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $21,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT opened at $202.69 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $207.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.27.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.