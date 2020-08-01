Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $26,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,231 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teleflex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,821,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Teleflex by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $413,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $77,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,368.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.40.

Shares of TFX opened at $373.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.60. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $405.07. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

