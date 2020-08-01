Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,285 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $23,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $136,979,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 843.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 377,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 337,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 774,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,029,000 after acquiring an additional 326,153 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,429,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,051,000.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.47 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.12 and a 1-year high of $100.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.50.

