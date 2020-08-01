Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 74,139 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.29% of LKQ worth $23,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of LKQ by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 166,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $672,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $28.19 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

