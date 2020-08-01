Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,838 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $23,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 367,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,835,000 after buying an additional 39,463 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 49,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.86 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.14.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.