Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.65% of UniFirst worth $21,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in UniFirst by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $219,711.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,445.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $122,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

NYSE:UNF opened at $186.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UniFirst Corp has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $217.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

