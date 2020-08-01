Raymond James & Associates Acquires Shares of 1,148,017 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,148,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,509,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Carrier Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

